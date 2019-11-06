Class 4A
1, Lake Stevens (12) 9-0 120
2, Kennedy Catholic 9-0 101
3, Camas 9-0 95
4, Graham-Kapowsin 9-0 92
5, Puyallup 8-1 71
6, Chiawana 8-1 51
7, Woodinville 9-0 45
8, Bothell 7-2 42
9, Skyview 7-2 20
10, Eastlake 7-2 10

Others receiving 6 or more points: None.

Class 3A
1, O'Dea (12) 8-0 120
2, Eastside Catholic 7-1 108
3, Lincoln 7-2 94
4, Bellevue 7-2 79
5, Marysville-Pilchuck 9-0 64
6, Mt. Spokane 8-1 49
(tie) Bethel 6-3 49
8, Kennewick 8-1 41
9, Lakes 6-2 22
10, Kamiakin 8-1 19

Others receiving 6 or more points: 11, Peninsula 9.

Class 2A
1, Tumwater (13) 9-0 130
2, Hockinson 9-0 115
3, Steilacoom 7-2 94
4, Lynden 6-2 90
5, Archbishop Murphy 7-1 81
6, Lakewood 7-1 66
7, Clarkston 8-1 44
8, W. F. West 8-1 36
9, Sedro-Woolley 7-2 29
10, Liberty (Issaquah) 7-2 26

Others receiving 6 or more points: None.

Class 1A
1, Royal (12) 9-0 120
2, La Salle 9-0 106
3, Lynden Christian 9-0 90
4, Mount Baker 8-1 81
5, Deer Park 8-0 71
6, LaCenter 9-0 56
7, Montesano 9-0 48
8, Cascade Christian 8-0 37
9, Zillah 8-1 25
10, Colville 7-2 19

Others receiving 6 or more points: 11, Omak 7.

Class 2B
1, Onalaska (13) 8-0 130
2, Napavine 8-1 117
3, Kalama 7-2 103
4, Tri-Cities Prep 8-1 91
5, Asotin 8-1 69
6, Adna 6-3 58
7, Lake Roosevelt 8-1 53
8, Colfax 6-2 35
9, Columbia (Burbank) 8-1 29
10, Friday Harbor 8-1 13

Others receiving 6 or more points: 11, Toledo 7.

Class 1B
1, Odessa (10) 9-0 100
2, Naselle 9-0 87
3, Almira Coulee-Hartline 8-1 83
4, Entiat 8-1 69
5, Neah Bay 7-1 49

Others receiving 6 or more points: 11, Selkirk 12.

