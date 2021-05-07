Washington Capitals Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF FRIDAY, MAY 7, 2021 Washington Capitals POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 19 Nicklas Backstrom 53 15 38 53 1 14 5 0 0 87 .172 D 74 John Carlson 51 10 34 44 -3 12 3 0 1 124 .081 F 77 T.J. Oshie 51 21 21 42 -3 18 13 0 1 105 .200 F 8 Alex Ovechkin 44 24 18 42 -7 12 9 0 6 178 .135 F 43 Tom Wilson 44 13 20 33 3 84 4 1 4 78 .167 F 92 Evgeny Kuznetsov 41 9 20 29 7 18 1 0 4 78 .115 D 2 Justin Schultz 44 3 22 25 10 10 0 0 1 63 .048 F 15 Jakub Vrana 39 11 14 25 9 8 0 0 4 68 .162 F 20 Lars Eller 41 7 14 21 -2 21 0 0 2 63 .111 D 9 Dmitry Orlov 48 8 13 21 14 18 0 0 2 80 .100 F 73 Conor Sheary 50 13 8 21 -4 14 1 0 0 79 .165 F 10 Daniel Sprong 39 12 7 19 8 8 0 0 3 69 .174 D 4 Brenden Dillon 53 2 16 18 15 47 0 0 0 46 .043 F 21 Garnet Hathaway 53 6 11 17 8 64 0 0 0 60 .100 F 62 Carl Hagelin 53 5 10 15 8 19 0 1 0 77 .065 F 26 Nic Dowd 53 11 3 14 4 29 0 0 3 64 .172 D 3 Nick Jensen 50 2 12 14 5 14 0 0 0 55 .036 D 33 Zdeno Chara 52 2 7 9 6 44 0 0 0 60 .033 F 24 Richard Panik 36 3 6 9 -9 16 1 0 0 40 .075 F 39 Anthony Mantha 11 4 2 6 0 4 1 0 0 30 .133 D 57 Trevor van Riemsdyk 18 1 2 3 0 2 0 0 0 12 .083 F 17 Michael Raffl 7 0 2 2 0 7 0 0 0 12 .000 F 23 Michael Sgarbossa 5 0 2 2 2 0 0 0 0 4 .000 F 28 Daniel Carr 5 0 1 1 -2 2 0 0 0 5 .000 F 16 Philippe Maillet 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 F 24 Connor McMichael 1 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 1 .000 F 64 Brian Pinho 2 0 0 0 -2 0 0 0 0 3 .000 D 71 Jonas Siegenthaler 7 0 0 0 -3 2 0 0 0 3 .000 TEAM TOTALS 53 182 304 486 65 499 38 2 31 1545 .118 OPPONENT TOTALS 53 155 245 400 -87 488 26 8 17 1529 .101 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 41 Vitek Vanecek 35 1996 2.73 20 9 4 2 91 978 0.907 0 0 0 30 Ilya Samsonov 19 1092 2.69 13 4 1 2 49 499 0.902 0 1 0 31 Craig Anderson 3 107 2.8 1 1 0 0 5 42 0.881 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 53 3216 2.74 34 14 5 4 145 1519 .899 182 304 499 OPPONENT TOTALS 53 3216 3.26 19 28 6 3 173 1536 .882 155 245 488 More for youSportsCIAC plans to hold outdoor track state championships,...By Dan NowakSports'Exceeding expectations': Boys volleyball picks up where...By Scott Ericson