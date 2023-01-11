Washington Boys Basketball Prep Poll

AP - How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2022-2023, by WIAA Classs, with won-lost record, total points and previous ranking (first-place votes in parentheses):
|Division 4A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Mount Si (5)
|13-1
|76
|2
|2. Federal Way (2)
|13-1
|73
|3
|3. Curtis
|12-3
|61
|1
|4. Skyline (1)
|10-1
|58
|4
|5. Olympia
|11-3
|50
|6
|6. Gonzaga Prep
|10-2
|42
|5
|7. Kentridge
|11-2
|24
|9
|8. Jackson
|8-2
|18
|8
|9. Woodinville
|12-3
|13
|7
|10. Richland
|7-2
|11
|NR