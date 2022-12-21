Washington Boys Basketball Prep Poll

AP — How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2022, by WIAA Class, with won-lost record, total points, and previous ranking (first-place votes in parentheses):

Division 4A School Record Points Last Week 1. Curtis (6) 6-1 60 2 2. Mount Si 5-1 48 1 3. Federal Way 6-0 44 T6 4. Gonzaga Prep 5-0 41 3 5. Olympia 5-1 34 T4 (tie) Skyline 6-1 34 NR 7. Woodinville 7-2 25 T4 8. Kentridge 4-2 12 10 9. Richland 3-2 11 NR 10. Jackson 3-1 8 T6