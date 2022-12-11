Washington 82, Washington St. 66

Motuga 0-6 1-2 1, Murekatete 5-12 0-0 10, Leger-Walker 14-26 5-5 40, Teder 1-5 0-0 3, Wallack 3-8 1-1 7, Nankervis 0-0 0-0 0, Sarver 0-3 2-2 2, Tuhina 1-5 0-0 3, Totals 24-65 9-10 66
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason