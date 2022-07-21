Washington 80, New York 69

Allen 3-7 0-0 7, Howard 7-12 2-2 17, Dolson 2-4 2-2 6, Dangerfield 2-4 1-2 6, Ionescu 6-14 2-2 15, Richards 0-1 0-0 0, Willoughby 0-1 0-0 0, Han 1-6 0-0 3, Johannes 4-9 2-2 12, Whitcomb 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 26-62 9-10 69.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason
Recommended