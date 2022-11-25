Skip to main content
Washington 71, Fordham 62

Daniels 5-8 2-4 12, Schwartz 0-6 2-2 2, Van Dyke 4-9 1-2 9, Noble 4-8 0-0 9, Oliver 0-2 0-2 0, Grothaus 9-13 2-2 21, Ladine 1-4 0-0 3, Stines 4-13 4-4 13, Watkins 1-2 0-0 2, Totals 28-65 11-16 71

FORDHAM (3-3)

Downey 0-3 0-0 0, Jonassen 0-4 2-2 2, DeWolfe 8-22 1-2 22, Dingle 8-19 4-4 24, Karpell 2-5 0-0 4, Dapaa 2-4 0-0 4, Flood 0-0 0-0 0, McQuillen 2-5 0-0 6, Totals 22-62 7-8 62

Washington 20 16 17 18 71
Fordham 14 14 14 20 62

3-Point Goals_Washington 4-17 (Schwartz 0-3, Van Dyke 0-2, Noble 1-3, Grothaus 1-3, Ladine 1-3, Stines 1-3), Fordham 11-27 (Downey 0-3, Jonassen 0-2, DeWolfe 5-11, Dingle 4-6, Karpell 0-2, McQuillen 2-3). Assists_Washington 17 (Van Dyke 5), Fordham 11 (Karpell 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 43 (Oliver 10), Fordham 30 (Jonassen 7). Total Fouls_Washington 12, Fordham 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

