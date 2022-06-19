Washington 71, Connecticut 63

A.Thomas 2-6 0-0 4, Bonner 2-7 4-6 8, Jo.Jones 5-13 5-8 15, C.Williams 3-11 0-0 7, Hiedeman 3-8 0-0 8, B.Jones 3-5 2-2 8, Holmes 0-0 0-0 0, Carrington 2-7 0-0 6, Clouden 2-3 2-2 7, Ja.Jones 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-60 13-18 63.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason
Recommended