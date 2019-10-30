Washington 7, Houston 2

Washington Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 7 9 7 Totals 32 2 6 2 Turner ss 5 2 2 0 Springer cf 4 1 2 0 Eaton rf 2 2 1 1 Altuve 2b 3 0 0 1 Rendon 3b 4 1 3 5 Brantley lf 4 0 0 0 Soto lf 5 1 1 1 Bregman 3b 4 1 2 1 Kendrick dh 4 0 1 0 Gurriel 1b 3 0 0 0 Cabrera 2b 4 0 0 0 Alvarez dh 3 0 0 0 Zimmerman 1b 3 0 0 0 Correa ss 4 0 1 0 Robles cf 4 0 0 0 Chirinos c 4 0 0 0 Gomes c 4 1 1 0 Reddick rf 3 0 1 0

Washington 100 020 202 — 7 Houston 200 000 000 — 2

LOB_Washington 6, Houston 6. 2B_Turner (1), Rendon (3), Springer 2 (4), Correa (2). HR_Eaton (2), Soto (3), Rendon (1), Bregman (3). SF_Altuve (1). S_Eaton (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Washington Strasburg, W, 2-0 8 1-3 5 2 2 2 7 Doolittle 2-3 1 0 0 0 0

Houston Verlander, L, 0-2 5 5 3 3 3 3 Peacock 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 2 Harris 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 Pressly 1 0 0 0 0 2 Devenski 1 2 2 2 0 1

HBP_Devenski (Eaton). WP_Strasburg.

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Gary Cederstrom; Right, Lance Barksdale; Left, James Hoye.

T_3:37. A_43,384 (41,168).