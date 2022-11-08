Washington 69, Weber St. 52

Jones 2-10 4-4 8, Tamba 1-1 0-0 2, Ballard 1-9 3-5 6, Dinwiddie 4-7 5-6 14, Verplancken 4-9 2-2 12, Rouzan 2-5 2-2 6, Cunningham 0-0 0-0 0, Porter 2-3 0-0 4, Jordan 0-1 0-0 0, Louden 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-45 16-19 52.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason