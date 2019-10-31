https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/article/Washington-6-Houston-2-14594891.php
Washington 6, Houston 2
|Washington
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|6
|9
|6
|Totals
|35
|2
|9
|2
|Turner ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Springer cf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Eaton rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Altuve 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Rendon 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Brantley lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Soto lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kendrick dh
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Cabrera 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Alvarez dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Zimmerman 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Gomes c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Chirinos c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Robles cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Reddick rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|a-Marisnick ph-cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Washington
|000
|000
|312
|—
|6
|Houston
|010
|010
|000
|—
|2
E_Marisnick (1). DP_Washington 1, Houston 1. LOB_Washington 7, Houston 10. HR_Rendon (2), Kendrick (1), Gurriel (1). SB_Eaton (1). S_Cabrera (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Washington
|Scherzer
|5
|7
|2
|2
|4
|3
|Corbin, W, 1-1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Hudson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Houston
|Greinke
|6
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Harris, L, 0-1, BS, 0-1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Osuna
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Pressly
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Smith
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Urquidy
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Harris pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, James Hoye; Right, Sam Holbrook; Left, Lance Barksdale.
T_3:42. A_43,326 (41,168).
View Comments