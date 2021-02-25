Washington 5, Pittsburgh 2

Pittsburgh 0 0 2 — 2 Washington 1 0 4 — 5 First Period_1, Washington, Backstrom 9 (Jensen), 11:20. Second Period_None. Third Period_2, Washington, Oshie 5 (Eller, Carlson), 3:18. 3, Pittsburgh, Tanev 5, 4:22 (sh). 4, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 7 (Crosby, Letang), 7:22. 5, Washington, Wilson 7 (Carlson, Ovechkin), 12:40 (pp). 6, Washington, Hagelin 2, 18:38 (en). 7, Washington, Eller 3 (Oshie, Backstrom), 19:08 (en). Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 11-11-6_28. Washington 12-14-9_35. Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 0 of 4; Washington 1 of 3. Goalies_Pittsburgh, Jarry 6-6-1 (33 shots-30 saves). Washington, Vanecek 8-4-3 (28-26). A_0 (18,277). T_2:27. Referees_Frederick L'Ecuyer, TJ Luxmore. Linesmen_Jesse Marquis, Libor Suchanek. More for youSportsNo. 1 UConn races past Creighton, claims Big East...By Doug BonjourSportsNo. 1 UConn at Creighton: Time, TV and what you need to knowBy Doug Bonjour