Washington 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Recommended Video:

Washington New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 2 9 2 Totals 31 1 7 1 Turner ss 4 1 2 1 Nimmo lf-cf 2 0 0 0 Eaton rf 4 0 0 0 McNeil dh 4 0 1 0 Castro 2b 4 0 0 0 Davis 3b 4 0 2 0 Soto lf 4 0 0 0 Conforto rf 4 0 1 0 Kendrick dh 4 1 3 0 Do.Smith 1b-lf 3 0 0 0 Cabrera 3b 4 0 0 0 Ramos c 4 0 0 0 Thames 1b 3 0 1 0 Giménez ss 4 1 1 0 Suzuki c 3 0 1 0 Guillorme 2b 3 0 2 1 Robles cf 2 0 2 1 Hamilton cf 2 0 0 0 Alonso ph-1b 1 0 0 0

Washington 110 000 000 — 2 New York 000 100 000 — 1

DP_Washington 2, New York 3. LOB_Washington 4, New York 7. 2B_Guillorme (1). 3B_Giménez (2). HR_Turner (3). SF_Guillorme (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Washington Scherzer W,1-1 6 6 1 1 2 7 Guerra H,4 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 Rainey H,4 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 Hudson S,3-4 1 0 0 0 0 2

New York Porcello L,1-2 6 8 2 2 0 5 Hughes 2 0 0 0 0 1 Díaz 1 1 0 0 0 2

HBP_Hughes (Robles).

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_2:55.