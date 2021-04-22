Skip to main content
Sports

Washington 1, N.Y. Islanders 0

Washington 0 0 0 1 1
N.Y. Islanders 0 0 0 0 0

Washington won shootout 2-1

First Period_None.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_None.

Overtime_None.

Shootout_Washington 2 (Oshie NG, Backstrom G, Kuznetsov G), N.Y. Islanders 1 (Eberle NG, Beauvillier G, Nelson NG).

Shots on Goal_Washington 4-14-9-1_28. N.Y. Islanders 15-7-3-1_26.

Power-play opportunities_Washington 0 of 3; N.Y. Islanders 0 of 2.

Goalies_Washington, Samsonov 12-3-1 (26 shots-26 saves). N.Y. Islanders, Varlamov 17-9-4 (28-28).

A_1,400 (13,917). T_2:28.

Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Kory Nagy.

