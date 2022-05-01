Warriors rally after Green ejected, beat Grizzlies in Game 1 TERESA M. WALKER, AP Sports Writer May 1, 2022 Updated: May 1, 2022 6:46 p.m.
1 of9 Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson, left, passes the ball over Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) and guard Ja Morant during Game 1 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. Brandon Dill/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts after being ejected in the first half during Game 1 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies, Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. Brandon Dill/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Golden State Warriors forward Otto Porter Jr. (32) and Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks, top, struggle for control of the ball during Game 1 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. Brandon Dill/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) shoots over Memphis Grizzlies guard De'Anthony Melton (0) during Game 1 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. Brandon Dill/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Memphis Grizzlies forward Kyle Anderson (1) shoots against Golden State Warriors forward Otto Porter Jr. (32) during Game 1 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. Brandon Dill/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts after scoring as Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) looks on during Game 1 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. Brandon Dill/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Klay Thompson hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 36 seconds left, and the Golden State Warriors overcame Draymond Green's first-half ejection to edge the Memphis Grizzlies 117-116 on Sunday in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals.
Jordan Poole led the Warriors with 31 points off the bench, hitting 5 of 10 3-pointers. Stephen Curry added 24 points, Andrew Wiggins had 17 and Thompson finished with 15.
Written By
TERESA M. WALKER