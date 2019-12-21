Warriors beat Pelicans 106-102 after blowing 20-point lead

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — D’Angelo Russell made a tiebreaking 22-foot jumper with 32.9 seconds remaining, and the struggling Golden State Warriors won after blowing a 20-point lead, beating the New Orleans Pelicans 106-102 on Friday night in a matchup of the worst teams in the West.

Russell finished with 25 points and seven assists as the Warriors (6-24) snapped a five-game losing streak with their second win over the Pelicans (7-23) this season.

Damion Lee had 20 points and six rebounds for Golden State. Draymond Green added 10 points and eight assists.

Jrue Holiday and Brandon Ingram scored 25 points apiece for New Orleans. Lonzo Ball had 14 points.

The Warriors jumped on the Pelicans early on, but New Orleans rallied to take an 81-78 lead on Holiday’s 39-foot buzzer-beater to end the third.

Holiday stayed hot in the fourth quarter and made a 20-foot jumper that put the Pelicans ahead 97-91.

Golden State trailed 98-93 before ripping off seven straight points. After Ingram made a pair of free throws, Russell made the go-ahead jumper just inside the arc.

New Orleans lost two nights after beating Minnesota on the road to end a 13-game losing streak.

TIP-INS

Pelicans: J.J. Redick made four 3-pointers in the third quarter. He finished with 14 points.

Warriors: Lee had 10 points in the first quarter. ... Green picked up his sixth technical foul of the season in the third. ... Injured star Stephen Curry made a rare appearance and sat on the bench. The two-time MVP drew a rousing ovation when he was shown on the giant video screen.

WILLIAMSON ON SLOW ROAD BACK

Zion Williamson continues to make steady progress in his rehabilitation from right knee surgery, although New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry is not yet ready to set a timetable for the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.

“I don’t know if there’s a one, two, three, four (steps) towards when he gets back out there,” Gentry said. “We are going to be overly cautious, I know that. He’s making normal progress in a situation like this. It’s just not going to be anything that we are going to rush.”

UP NEXT

Pelicans: Play the Trail Blazers on Monday night at the Moda Center. New Orleans hasn’t won in Portland since 2010.

Warriors: Host Minnesota on Monday night. The Timberwolves beat Golden State 125-109 in overtime on Nov. 8.

___

