Walker scores 27, UAB beats La. Tech in C-USA title game
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jordan “Jelly” Walker made 11 of 11 from the free-throw line and finished with 27 points to help UAB beat Louisiana Tech 82-73 on Saturday night in the championship game of the Conference USA tournament to clinch a berth in the NCAA Tournament.
Walker made 6 of 11 from the field and 4 of 7 from 3-point range. Michael Ertel scored 15 points, including three 3-pointers for UAB (27-7). KJ Buffen added 13 points and Tavin Lovan 11.