Walker's season-high 32 lifts Celtics over Pacers 118-112 KYLE HIGHTOWER, AP Sports Writer Feb. 26, 2021 Updated: Feb. 26, 2021 10:30 p.m.
1 of8 Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) goes to the hoop against Boston Celtics center Daniel Theis (27) in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Boston. Elise Amendola/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) goes to the hoop against Boston Celtics guard Jeff Teague (55) in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Boston. Elise Amendola/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 Indiana Pacers forward Doug McDermott (20) shoots against Boston Celtics forward Tristan Thompson (13) as Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) and Celtics center Daniel Theis (27) watch during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Boston. Elise Amendola/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) grabs a rebound next to Boston Celtics forward Tristan Thompson during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Boston. Elise Amendola/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) drives to the hoop past Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III (44) in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Boston. Elise Amendola/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
BOSTON (AP) — Kemba Walker made two late free throws and scored a season-high 32 points to help the Boston Celtics snap a three-game losing streak with a 118-112 win over the Indiana Pacers on Friday night.
Daniel Theis added 17 points and Jaylen Brown finished with 15.