Walker, 3 relievers combine on 6-hitter as Mets beat Rox 2-0

DENVER (AP) — Francisco Lindor broke a scoreless tie with a single in the sixth inning, Taijuan Walker and three relievers combined on a six-hitter and the New York Mets extended their streak of rebounding from losses by beating the Colorado Rockies 2-0 on Sunday.
The Mets dropped the second game of a doubleheader Saturday, which led to them win their franchise-best 14th straight game following a loss. By taking two of three, New York also captured its 11th series win this season.