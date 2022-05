CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Adam Cecere was 4 for 4 with two home runs, Brendan Tinsman added four RBIs, and No. 6 seed Wake Forest matched an ACC Tournament record with seven homers in a 16-3 victory over third-seeded Miami on Friday.

Both teams went 1-1 in pool play and will wait until Monday for the NCAA selections. Wake Forest (40-17-1) reached the 40-win plateau for the seventh time in program history. Miami (39-18) was outscored 25-9 at the tournament.