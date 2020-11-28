https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/article/Wake-Forest-85-Davidson-77-15760053.php
Wake Forest 85, Davidson 77
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WAKE FOREST (1-1)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Morra
|17
|3-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|5
|6
|Raca
|34
|9-17
|5-6
|1-7
|1
|3
|25
|Conti
|35
|6-16
|6-6
|3-7
|6
|3
|19
|Scruggs
|25
|1-3
|5-5
|3-8
|2
|2
|7
|Spear
|27
|1-3
|1-2
|0-5
|0
|1
|4
|Summiel
|28
|1-7
|6-6
|1-11
|2
|4
|8
|Harrison
|15
|1-4
|4-4
|0-0
|1
|3
|6
|Hoard
|4
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|2
|Brown
|15
|3-7
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|3
|8
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-62
|28-31
|10-41
|12
|26
|85
Percentages: FG 41.935, FT .903.
3-Point Goals: 5-13, .385 (Raca 2-3, Conti 1-4, Spear 1-2, Brown 1-1, Scruggs 0-2, Harrison 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 1 (Summiel 1)
Turnovers: 13 (Raca 4, Conti 2, Summiel 2, Morra 1, Scruggs 1, Spear 1, Hoard 1, Brown 1)
Steals: 8 (Conti 5, Scruggs 1, Summiel 1, Brown 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DAVIDSON (0-2)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Carter
|20
|2-4
|1-2
|2-5
|0
|2
|5
|Gould
|36
|6-10
|3-4
|1-5
|2
|3
|18
|Konstans
|22
|2-5
|0-0
|0-5
|1
|5
|4
|Turner
|34
|2-9
|3-3
|1-3
|5
|3
|8
|Welch
|38
|10-17
|1-3
|0-5
|5
|2
|23
|Davidson
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|0
|Fuller
|20
|5-12
|1-3
|2-5
|0
|3
|11
|Abdul-Aziz
|3
|0-1
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|1
|Fitzgerald
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Tabor
|23
|2-6
|1-2
|1-1
|2
|2
|7
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|29-64
|11-19
|7-33
|15
|25
|77
Percentages: FG 45.313, FT .579.
3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Gould 3-6, Welch 2-5, Tabor 2-6, Turner 1-3, Konstans 0-2, Abdul-Aziz 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 4 (Fuller 3, Tabor 1)
Turnovers: 16 (Gould 4, Turner 3, Carter 2, Welch 2, Tabor 2, Konstans 1, Davidson 1, Fuller 1)
Steals: 4 (Gould 2, Turner 1, Fuller 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Wake Forest
|27
|22
|23
|13
|—
|85
|Davidson
|17
|17
|26
|17
|—
|77
A_0
Officials_Luis Gonzalez, Xiomara Cruz, Kiesha Brown
View Comments