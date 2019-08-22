Wahoos win two events at YMCA swim nationals

Katie Stevenson, Stephanie Bishop, Ellen Holmquist, and Brenna McLaughlin combined to finish first in a relay for the Wilton Wahoos at the YMCA Long Course Nationals. Katie Stevenson, Stephanie Bishop, Ellen Holmquist, and Brenna McLaughlin combined to finish first in a relay for the Wilton Wahoos at the YMCA Long Course Nationals. Photo: Contributed Photo / Wilton Wahoos Photo: Contributed Photo / Wilton Wahoos Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wahoos win two events at YMCA swim nationals 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Victories in two events provided the highlight for the Wilton Wahoos swim team at the YMCA Long Course National Championships.

The Wahoos scored 214 points to finish 15th in the combined team standings at the meet, which took place July 30-Aug 3 at the University of Maryland in College Park, Md.

The Wahoos were 10th in the women’s team standings with 138 points and 16th in the men’s team standings with 76 points.

One of Wilton’s first-place finishes came in the women’s 800-meter freestyle relay. Katie Stevenson, Stephanie Bishop, Ellen Holmquist, and Brenna McLaughlin combined to win the event in a time of 8:27.44, breaking their own club record by more than three seconds.

Max Nonnenmacher added a victory for the Wahoos in the men’s 1,500 freestyle. He dropped 57.08 seconds from his seed time to place first in 15:52.25.

Nonnenmacher also finished second in the 800 freestyle with a time of 8:20.88, shaving 15.46 seconds off his qualifying time.

For the Wahoo women, McLaughlin contributed a fifth-place finish in the 800 freestyle with a time of 9:08.60. She was also seventh in the 1,500 freestyle (17:29.62) and 15th in the 400 freestyle (4:32.58).

Stevenson was sixth in the 100 freestyle (58.31), 17th in the 50 freestyle (26.69), and 20th in 100 butterfly (1:04.96).

Holmquist finished 10th in the 400 freestyle (4:26.27) and 11th in the 200 freestyle (2:06.83).

Grace Lange was 14th in the 1,500 freestyle (17:44.02), dropping 21.23 seconds from her seed time.

Bishop added a 16th-place finish in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:08.39.

Stevenson, Bishop, Lange, and McLaughlin combined to finish eighth in the women’s 400 freestyle relay.

Ava Fasano, Bishop, Holmquist, and Stevenson were 12th in the 200 freestyle relay, and Brooke Gardner, Holmquist, Stevenson, and Bishop finished 13th in the 400 medley relay.

For the Wahoo men, Rory Hess finished sixth in the 200 butterfly (2:09.21), 14th in the 400 individual medley (4:45.86), and 15th in the 100 butterfly (57.73).

Hess also teamed with Nicholas Besgen, Kevin Hu, and Nonnenmacher to finish 13th in the men’s 800 freestyle relay.

Notes: Arias Cowe, Olivia Crisafulli, Vidur Hareesh, Liela Hastings, Matthew Lamanna, Veronica Lester, Matt Schaller, and Anais Wentzel also competed for the Wahoos at the long course nationals.

The Red Bank (N.J.) Branch YMCA won the combined team title for the second straight year. Red Bank also finished first in the men’s and women’s divisions.

Nonnenmacher and Holmquist went on to compete at the Speedo Summer Junior Nationals (Aug. 6-10) at Stanford University in Palo Alto, Calif.

Nonnenmacher was ninth in the men’s 400 freestyle (4:09.05) and 13th in the men’s 200 free (1:56.93), while Holmquist finished 77th in the women’s 200 breaststroke. Holmquist also qualified in the 400 individual medley but did not compete.