Wagner 69, LIU 61

Lewis 4-8 1-5 9, B.Brown 3-9 3-3 10, Ezquerra 4-10 3-4 13, Hunt 2-10 4-6 8, Williams 4-11 0-1 11, Price Noel 5-8 0-0 11, Taylor 2-5 0-0 4, J.Brown 1-2 0-0 3, Fletcher 0-1 0-0 0, Moore 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 25-64 11-20 69.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason