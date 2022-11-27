Wagner 62, NJIT 57

Lewis 5-7 0-0 10, B.Brown 2-6 2-3 6, Ezquerra 3-11 0-0 9, Hunt 0-10 1-2 1, Moore 4-10 1-4 9, Price Noel 7-8 2-3 19, J.Brown 2-4 0-0 6, Hughes 0-5 0-0 0, Taylor 1-2 0-0 2, Fletcher 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-63 6-12 62.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason