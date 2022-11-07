WOFFORD 120, BOB JONES 48

|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BOB JONES
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hugley
|19
|5-8
|2-4
|2-2
|0
|2
|12
|Blair
|31
|4-17
|3-4
|1-2
|0
|0
|12
|Brush
|25
|0-5
|2-2
|1-2
|1
|1
|2
|Garrick
|17
|1-6
|1-1
|0-0
|0
|2
|3
|Sims
|21
|4-10
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|9
|Brunson
|21
|0-3
|2-4
|1-2
|0
|1
|2
|Owens
|17
|1-5
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Ahrens
|12
|1-5
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|1
|2
|Harris
|10
|0-1
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|3
|1
|Riddle
|10
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Pouncey
|8
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Snipes
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|McCarn
|4
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Totals
|200
|17-65
|11-17
|6-15
|3
|14
|48
Percentages: FG .262, FT .647.