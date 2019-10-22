WHS Roundup: Hahn scores six goals in rout

The following games were recently played by Wilton High fall sports teams.

Field hockey: Wilton crushes Cadets

Olivia Hahn scored six goals as the Warriors beat St. Joseph, 13-0, on Saturday in Wilton.

Olivia Waldron, Cassidy Costello, Campbell Johnson, Liz Kendra, Nina Sylvester, Katie Olivieri, and Megan Kaeyer added one goal apiece for Wilton, which improved to 10-2-0-1 with its fifth straight win.

Caitlin Nichols supplied three assists, with Charotte Casiraghi adding two and Sylvester contributing one.

Girls soccer: Win, tie for Warriors

The Wilton girls soccer team extended its unbeaten streak to seven games by tying Fairfield Ludlowe, 2-2, on Monday at Kristine Lilly Field.

Mia Pepitone and Ashley Carbonier each scored one goal for the Warriors, who took a 9-1-2 record into yesterday’s game against undefeated Ridgefield.

On the road last Friday, Wilton beat Trumbull, 4-2.

Carbonier provided one goal and two assists, and Sophie Sudano and Heather Plowright each added one goal.

Libby Connolly and Shelby Dejana contributed assists for the Warriors.

Girls swimming: WHS tops Ludlowe

The Wilton girls swim team pulled away for a 102-77 victory over Fairfield Ludlowe on Monday at Fairfield University.

The Warriors opened a 91-35 lead and than swam exhibition (no points) in three of the final four events.

Finishing first for Wilton were Ava Fasano in the 200 freestyle (2:17.46), Emma Babashak in the 200 individual medley (2:31.93), Marra Woodring in the diving competition, Abbey Gardner in the 100 butterfly (1:10.98), Avery Newcomer in the 100 freestyle (1:06.11), and Anya Iyer in the 400 freestyle (4:52.37) and the 100 breaststroke (1:21.34).

Second-place finishes came from Nora Choukri in the 200 freestyle and the 100 breaststroke, Anais Wentzel and Gardner (tie) in the 200 IM, Newcomer in the 50 freestyle, Amy Malburg in the diving, Ellen Holmquist in the 100 butterfly, Jordyn Yee in the 100 freestyle, and Wentzel in the 400 freestyle.

Babashak, Virginia Hastings, Iyer, and Newcomer combined to finish second in the 200 medley relay.