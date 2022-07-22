Votto, Solano, India homer, Reds rough up Wainwright, Cards

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
CINCINNATI (AP) — Joey Votto, Donovan Solano and Jonathan India homered, Tyler Naquin drove in four runs and the Cincinnati Reds opened the second half of the season with a 9-5 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday night.
Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson suffered a broken right clavicle when he was hit by Goldschmidt's foul tip in the first inning. He exited after being unable to make a throw on Goldschmidt’s chopper between the plate and mound.