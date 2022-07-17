Voit, Manaea power San Diego over Arizona, ensure series win

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Luke Voit hit a three-run homer in the sixth inning and Sean Manaea pitched six strong innings as the San Diego Padres rallied to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-3 Saturday night.

The victory ensures the Padres' first series win since a three-game sweep of the Diamondbacks on June 20-23. San Diego can sweep this three-game set Sunday.

Manaea (5-4) allowed three runs and seven hits, with three strikeouts and two walks. Taylor Rogers pitched a scoreless ninth for his 26th save, second-most in the MLB.

Carson Kelly hit a two-run homer for the Diamondbacks. Tyler Gilbert worked five innings and allowed five hits and three earned runs, but didn't figure in the decision. He's looking for his first win of the season.

Arizona held a 3-1 lead going into the sixth and Gilbert seemed in charge. However, Gilbert gave up a leadoff ground-rule double to Jake Cronenworth and a walk to Manny Machado. Gilbert was lifted in favor of reliever Noe Ramirez (2-3).

After striking out Jorge Alfaro, Ramirez surrendered a three-run blast to Voit on a 90 mph, four-seam fastball that gave the Padres a 4-3 lead.

Arizona had the bases loaded with two outs in the seventh and runners on first and second with one out in the eighth, but failed to score the tying run in either inning. The Diamondbacks left nine men on base.

Arizona’s first run came in the fourth inning after Jordan Luplow hit a ground-rule double and Buddy Kennedy drove him in with a triple that Padres’ centerfielder Trent Grisham misplayed badly. Kelly hit his two-run shot in the fifth for the short-lived 3-1 Arizona lead.

CRONENWORTH HEADED TO ALL-STAR GAME

San Diego 2B Jake Cronenworth (.241, 8 HR, 38 RBI) was selected as a replacement for the NL All-Star team, taking the place of injured Marlins 2B Jazz Chisholm. The Mets’ Jeff McNeil will take Chisholm’s place in the starting lineup. Cronenworth will join 3B Manny Machado and RHP Joe Musgrove as the Padres’ representatives on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. It is Cronenworth’s second consecutive All-Star appearance. “It’s kind of hard to put into words,” Cronenworth said. “The work I’ve put in this year, and the difficulties and struggles I went through early on, to get through those and get back to my normal self and to be able to do this with Manny and Joe is pretty special.” Said manager Bob Melvin of Cronenworth: “Kind of hidden in some of the overall numbers are the numbers when you really need them. If you look at those runners in scoring position and all those big spots, that’s where he really excels. ... This isn’t going to be his last All-Star game.”

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks RHP Merrill Kelly (8-5, 3.36) will face the Padres Mike Clevinger (2-2, 3.79) in the finale of the three-game series on Sunday.

