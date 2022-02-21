Virus bubble rules rankle agents, prospects ahead of combine

NFL agents and their clients are rankled over COVID-19 restrictions at the league's upcoming scouting combine that threaten expulsion if they go outside a “bubble” and limit them to bringing a single support person such as an athletic trainer or massage therapist.

The idea of a boycott has been bandied about in response to the rules issued over the weekend, but several agents said they couldn't in good conscience advise their clients to skip the combine, which will take place in Indianapolis March 1-7.

“I understand their grievances," agent Leigh Steinberg said Monday. He noted that most of the 324 prospects invited to the combine have been training with a team of specialists “and they want to take their trainers with them to the combine, and they might want access to their agent. They might have family members. And they may have an entire support group both for their physical and emotional health — and the NFL regulations seem unduly restrictive.

“Having said that, we will send our players because this is the Super Bowl of scouting events," Steinberg added. “And you have players who have worked their whole lives to prepare for the NFL draft.”

Agent Joe Linta concurred, saying, “It's not the time to be guinea pigs for change and use your career” as a bargaining chip. He said he'll tell his clients to abide by the restrictions, although, like Steinberg, he hopes these new rules will be relaxed before the combine begins.

“It's also in the interests of the NFL to have full participation," Steinberg said.

The Associated Press left a message with National Football Scouting President Jeff Foster seeking comment whether the rules might be revisited.

Foster’s organization oversees the operation of the annual NFL scouting combine, which informed draft prospects in a memo Saturday they'll be in a bubble in secure locations, and that any player who violates the policy “at any time will be disqualified from further participation and sent home.”

These logistical decisions were made by the National Invitational Camp, which runs the combine, and not the National Football League itself.

The NFL resisted the idea of a “bubble” even during the height of the pandemic. And the league lifted almost all COVID-19 restrictions late in the season after dozens of players ended up contracting the Omicron variant in December. For the second year in a row there were no disruptions to the playoffs caused by the pandemic.

The memo added that players will be allowed to “invite one medical support person to assist them during the event." That could be an athletic trainer, a massage therapist or physical therapist, for instance, subject to approval by the combine.

Steinberg suggested that's unduly restrictive.

“There are weight coaches, there are speed coaches, there are masseuses, nutritionists. There's a whole group of people surrounding each of these athletes,” Steinberg said. “And at the end of the day, these are heavier restrictions in terms of preventing COVID than exist outside of football.”

Linta questioned why the virus mitigation measures were only announced in the last few days, especially because the Omicron wave has begun to subside.

“A lot of the training centers have reserved rooms, ordered furniture, they've done this, done that,” he said. “A lot of costs are going to go out the window. So, they knew this was the issue two months ago. COVID has gotten better, not worse, in the last two months. They could have instituted this two months ago and everybody would have known on Jan. 1, not a little over a week before the combine.

”And now is the time where you could have relaxed the rules. So, for them to implement the rules now, when COVID has gotten better, is a head scratcher for me."

Anyone with access to players at the combine must provide proof of vaccination against the coronavirus and proof of a booster shot, if eligible. Also, medical personnel performing exams or providing treatment have to wear masks.

Face coverings are recommended for players and attendees at the combine but not required.

Last year's combine was scuttled because of the coronavirus, as were in-person visits, leading teams to rely on athletes' pro days in making their draft evaluations.

This year, the combine is set to return in person but with key changes that include fewer days on site, a reduced testing schedule, single-room accommodations and “secure environment to reduce distractions and help limit potential COVID exposure,” according to the memo sent to prospects.

___

AP Sports Writer Michael Marot contributed to this report.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL