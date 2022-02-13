Virginia Tech make history, 66-61 over No. 23 North Carolina Feb. 13, 2022 Updated: Feb. 13, 2022 3:43 p.m.
1 of15 Virginia Tech's Elizabeth Kitley, right, and head coach Kenny Brooks hug after an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina in Blacksburg, Va., Sunday, Feb. 12, 2022. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP) MATT GENTRY, The Roanoke Times/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Virginia Tech head coach Kenny Brooks reacts after an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina in Blacksburg, Va., Sunday, Feb. 12, 2022. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP) MATT GENTRY, The Roanoke Times/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 Virginia Tech's Cayla King (22) shoots a 3-point basket over North Carolina's Carlie Littlefield (2) in the first half of the North Carolina Virginia Tech women's NCAA basketball game in Blacksburg Va., on Saturday, Feb. 12 2022. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP) Matt Gentry/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 Virginia Tech's Elizabeth Kitley (33) and head coach Kenny Brooks hug after an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina in Blacksburg, Va., Sunday, Feb. 12, 2022. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP) MATT GENTRY, The Roanoke Times/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 North Carolina head coach Courtney Banghart in the first half of the North Carolina Virginia Tech women's NCAA basketball game in Blacksburg Va., on Saturday, Feb. 12 2022. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP) Matt Gentry/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Virginia Tech's Georgia Amoore (5) looks to pass while defended by North Carolina's Carlie Littlefield (2) in the first half of the North Carolina Virginia Tech women's NCAA basketball game in Blacksburg Va., on Saturday, Feb. 12 2022. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP) Matt Gentry/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 Virginia Tech head coach Kenny Brooks in the first half of the North Carolina Virginia Tech women's NCAA basketball game in Blacksburg Va., on Saturday, Feb. 12 2022. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP) Matt Gentry/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 North Carolina's Kennedy Todd-Williams (3) drives on Virginia Tech's Georgia Amoore (5) in the first half of the North Carolina Virginia Tech women's NCAA basketball game in Blacksburg Va., on Saturday, Feb. 12 2022. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP) Matt Gentry/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 North Carolina's Anya Poole (31) and Alyssa Ustby (1) defend Virginia Tech's Elizabeth Kitley (33) in the first half of the North Carolina Virginia Tech women's NCAA basketball game in Blacksburg Va., on Saturday, Feb. 12 2022. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP) Matt Gentry/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Virginia Tech's Aisha Sheppard (2) is defended by North Carolina's Kennedy Todd-Williams (3) in the first half of the North Carolina Virginia Tech women's NCAA basketball game in Blacksburg Va., on Saturday, Feb. 12 2022. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP) Matt Gentry/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Georgia Amoore put up 17 points and Virginia Tech posted a second straight win over a nationally-ranked opponent for the first time in program history, knocking off No. 23 North Carolina, 66-61 on Sunday afternoon.
Virginia Tech picked up its 11th Atlantic Coast Conference win of the season — also a first for the program.