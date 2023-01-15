Virginia 66, Boston College 50

Gakdeng 4-8 2-4 10, Daley 1-9 0-0 2, Lacey 2-12 1-3 7, Mair 3-11 0-0 6, Waggoner 5-16 6-8 16, VanTimmeren 2-6 0-0 4, McGee 0-0 2-2 2, Todd 1-4 1-2 3, Carman 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-66 12-19 50
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason