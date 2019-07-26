Villar homers in 16th, OF saves Orioles' 10-8 win over Halos

Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout gets set to bat during the first inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout gets set to bat during the first inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. Photo: Mark J. Terrill, AP Photo: Mark J. Terrill, AP Image 1 of / 8 Caption Close Villar homers in 16th, OF saves Orioles' 10-8 win over Halos 1 / 8 Back to Gallery

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Jonathan Villar hit a two-run homer in the 16th inning and Stevie Wilkerson became the first position player in major league history to earn a save as the Baltimore Orioles recovered from blowing a three-run lead in the 15th for a wild 10-8 victory over the Los Angeles Angels early Friday.

Wilkerson came in from center field for the 16th as the Orioles' 10th pitcher. His lobs to the plate clocked in the mid-50s (mph) on the radar gun, but he got three straight outs in the final weirdness of a remarkable night at Angel Stadium.

Villar, playing shortstop, saved Baltimore in the 15th when he cut down the potential winning run at the plate with a relay throw home on Mike Trout's two-run double that tied it at 8. The play was reviewed and the out call upheld — just after 4 a.m. at the replay center in New York.

Villar then connected off Griffin Canning (3-6), the Angels' 10th pitcher and their scheduled starter for Friday's game before this series opener spiraled into a mess that lasted 6 hours, 19 minutes.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports