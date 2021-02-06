Vegas returns from virus-related break, dominates Kings 5-2 W,G. RAMIREZ, Associated Press Feb. 6, 2021 Updated: Feb. 6, 2021 12:55 a.m.
Los Angeles Kings right wing Dustin Brown (23) scores against Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in Las Vegas.
Los Angeles Kings right wing Dustin Brown (23) and Vegas Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75) vie for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in Las Vegas.
Vegas Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) vies for the puck with Los Angeles Kings defenseman Olli Maatta (6) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in Las Vegas.
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrates after scoring against Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in Las Vegas.
Vegas Golden Knights' Cody Glass scores against Los Angeles Kings goaltender Calvin Petersen (40) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in Las Vegas.
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) and Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar (11) vie for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in Las Vegas.
Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates after scoring against Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in Las Vegas.
Vegas Golden Knights' Cody Glass, left, gets out of the way as Los Angeles Kings goaltender Calvin Petersen (40) blocks a shot during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nic Hague and William Karlsson each had a goal and two assists as the Vegas Golden Knights returned to action after being sidelined due to COVID protocols and beat the Los Angeles Kings 5-2 Friday night.
Vegas was playing for the first time since Jan. 26 after being shut down due to the NHL's virus protocols. The Golden Knights showed no signs of rust for a team that hadn’t played and practiced just twice.