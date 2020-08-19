https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/article/Vegas-4-Chicago-3-15494320.php
Vegas 4, Chicago 3
First Period_1, Chicago, Toews 5 (Saad, Kubalik), 10:32. 2, Chicago, DeBrincat 2 (Strome, Murphy), 18:19. 3, Vegas, Pacioretty 1 (McNabb, Karlsson), 19:29.
Second Period_4, Vegas, Stone 4 (Pacioretty, Karlsson), 0:57. 5, Chicago, Kane 2 (Caggiula), 4:02. 6, Vegas, Martinez 1 (Schmidt, Smith), 7:28 (pp).
Third Period_7, Vegas, Tuch 4 (Theodore, Marchessault), 1:34.
Shots on Goal_Chicago 10-9-7_26. Vegas 13-15-11_39.
Power-play opportunities_Chicago 0 of 1; Vegas 1 of 1.
Goalies_Chicago, Crawford 4-4-1 (39 shots-35 saves). Vegas, Lehner 5-1-0 (26-23).
A_0 (18,641). T_2:21.
Referees_Marc Joannette, Dan O'Rourke. Linesmen_Pierre Racicot, Andrew Smith.
