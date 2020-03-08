Varner takes over late sending UTRGV past Cal Baptist in OT

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Lesley Varner II scored 22 points and his 3-pointer with four seconds left gave UT Rio Grande Valley a 79-76 win over California Baptist on Saturday.

De'jon Davis tied the game at 76 for California Baptist just three seconds before Varner's shot. Varner sank two free throws for the Vaqueros with 30 seconds left for a 76-74 lead. Varner scored nine of his point total in the final 2:19 and made 11 of 11 from the foul line.

Davis gave the Lancers a 67-64 lead on a layup with 38 seconds left in regulation. Javon Levi's 3 with 21 seconds remaining tied it for the Vaqueros. Sean Rhea blocked Davis' shot attempt as time expired to force overtime.

Jordan Jackson scored 24 points for UT Rio Grande Valley. Levi distributed 13 assists for the Vaqueros (14-16, 9-7 Western Athletic Conference) and committed just one turnover.

Milan Acquaah scored 18 points with 10 rebounds, Davis scored 15 with 11 rebounds and Ferron Flavors Jr. scored 15 for California Baptist (21-10, 10-6).

