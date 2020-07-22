https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/article/Vanderbilt-replaces-Houston-with-visit-from-UConn-15426773.php
Vanderbilt replaces Houston with visit from UConn in 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt will host UConn on Oct. 2, 2021, as a replacement for a previously announced game with Houston.
The game announced Wednesday will be the first between the Southeastern Conference program and UConn since 2011 when the Commodores needed a fourth-quarter comeback to beat the Huskies 24-21. Vanderbilt leads the series all-time 2-1.
Vanderbilt also will host East Tennessee State and Stanford as part of its nonconference schedule in 2021.
UConn also announced a home-and-home series with Georgia State in 2023 and 2024.
