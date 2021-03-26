Vancouver Canucks Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF FRIDAY, MARCH 26, 2021 Vancouver Canucks POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 6 Brock Boeser 37 16 17 33 -1 12 6 1 1 86 .186 F 9 J.T. Miller 34 9 20 29 -5 23 2 0 4 63 .143 D 43 Quinn Hughes 37 2 26 28 -17 14 0 0 0 74 .027 F 53 Bo Horvat 37 14 13 27 -4 10 6 0 1 84 .167 F 40 Elias Pettersson 26 10 11 21 0 6 4 0 1 63 .159 F 36 Nils Hoglander 37 7 9 16 -4 10 1 0 1 77 .091 D 57 Tyler Myers 37 4 10 14 -5 41 0 1 2 73 .055 F 70 Tanner Pearson 33 6 5 11 -7 24 1 0 0 74 .081 D 88 Nate Schmidt 37 3 8 11 -1 2 0 0 1 56 .054 D 8 Jordie Benn 31 1 8 9 5 9 0 0 0 39 .026 F 20 Brandon Sutter 35 6 2 8 -7 2 0 1 0 56 .107 F 96 Adam Gaudette 33 4 3 7 -13 12 0 0 0 59 .068 F 64 Tyler Motte 20 6 1 7 -3 14 0 0 1 38 .158 D 23 Alexander Edler 36 0 6 6 -8 32 0 0 0 68 .000 F 83 Jay Beagle 30 1 4 5 -2 8 0 0 0 21 .048 F 26 Antoine Roussel 33 1 3 4 4 37 0 0 0 25 .040 F 18 Jake Virtanen 32 4 0 4 -3 28 1 0 1 47 .085 D 27 Travis Hamonic 19 0 2 2 -3 8 0 0 0 38 .000 F 13 Jayce Hawryluk 12 1 1 2 -1 2 0 0 0 8 .125 F 71 Zack MacEwen 22 1 1 2 1 24 0 0 0 21 .048 F 21 Loui Eriksson 7 0 1 1 -3 2 0 0 0 5 .000 D 48 Olli Juolevi 15 1 0 1 3 0 0 0 0 14 .071 D 25 Brogan Rafferty 1 0 1 1 -1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 F 95 Justin Bailey 3 0 0 0 -2 2 0 0 0 6 .000 D 63 Jalen Chatfield 10 0 0 0 -7 6 0 0 0 8 .000 F 44 Tyler Graovac 2 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 F 56 Marc Michaelis 6 0 0 0 -3 2 0 0 0 1 .000 F 24 Jimmy Vesey 4 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 9 .000 TEAM TOTALS 37 97 153 250 -89 346 21 3 13 1115 .087 OPPONENT TOTALS 37 119 185 304 78 300 27 3 20 1249 .095 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 35 Thatcher Demko 25 1494 2.77 12 12 1 1 69 836 0.917 0 0 0 49 Braden Holtby 12 722 3.57 4 6 2 0 43 406 0.894 0 1 0 TEAM TOTALS 37 2244 3.03 16 18 3 1 112 1242 .905 97 153 346 OPPONENT TOTALS 37 2244 2.54 21 11 5 4 94 1112 .913 119 185 300 More for youSportsUConn's Bueckers, Iowa's Clark helping to elevate women's...By Doug BonjourSportsNika Muhl's status still unknown for UConnBy Doug Bonjour