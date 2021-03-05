Van Lith, No. 5 Louisville beat Wake Forest 65-53 in ACCs AARON BEARD, AP Basketball Writer March 5, 2021 Updated: March 5, 2021 2:28 p.m.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Freshman Hailey Van Lith scored a season-high 24 points and helped fifth-ranked Louisville pull away in the fourth quarter to beat Wake Forest 65-53 in Friday's quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.
Van Lith made 9 of 15 shots and hit 6 of 10 3-pointers, including two during the decisive 13-0 run that finally broke the tournament's top seed loose from a tie game.