Van Lith, Engstler lead Louisville past Lady Vols, 76-64 DAVE SKRETTA, AP Basketball Writer March 26, 2022
1 of12 Louisville's Kianna Smith (14) heads to the basket as Tennessee's Tess Darby defends during the first half of a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA women's tournament Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Wichita, Kan. Jeff Roberson/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Louisville's Emily Engstler (21) looks to pass as Tennessee's Sara Puckett (1) defends during the first half of a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA women's tournament Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Wichita, Kan. Jeff Roberson/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Louisville's Hailey Van Lith (10) heads to the basket as Tennessee's Jordan Walker defends during the first half of a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA women's tournament Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Wichita, Kan. Jeff Roberson/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Tennessee's Alexus Dye (2) reaches for a rebound as Louisville's Emily Engstler (21) defends during the first half of a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA women's tournament Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Wichita, Kan. Jeff Roberson/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Tennessee's Alexus Dye (2) and Louisville's Emily Engstler (21) reach for a loose ball during the first half of a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA women's tournament Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Wichita, Kan. Jeff Roberson/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Tennessee head coach Kellie Harper yells from the sidelines during the first half of a college basketball game against Louisville in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA women's tournament Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Wichita, Kan. Jeff Roberson/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Louisville head coach Jeff Walz yells from the sidelines during the first half of a college basketball game against Tennessee in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA women's tournament Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Wichita, Kan. Jeff Roberson/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Louisville's Hailey Van Lith (10) heads to the basket during the first half of a college basketball game against Tennessee in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA women's tournament Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Wichita, Kan. Jeff Roberson/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Hailey Van Lith had 23 points and six assists, Emily Engstler had 20 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 1 seed Louisville held off Tennessee 76-64 in the women's NCAA Tournament on Saturday to reach the Elite Eight for the fourth consecutive time.
Kianna Smith also had 12 points for the Cardinals (28-4), who blew most of an early 15-point lead before pulling away late in the fourth quarter to set up a date with either No. 3 seed Michigan or 10th-seeded South Dakota for a spot in the Final Four.