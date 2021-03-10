Valanciunas scores 29, leads Grizzlies over Wizards 127-112 CLAY BAILEY, Associated Press March 10, 2021 Updated: March 10, 2021 10:54 p.m.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jonas Valanciunas scored a season-high 29 points and matched his season best with 20 rebounds to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a 127-112 victory over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night.
Ja Morant added 21 points and 10 assists for Memphis, while rookie Desmond Bane finished with a season-high 20 points, going 5 of 8 from 3-point range.