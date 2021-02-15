Valanciunas records double-double; Grizzlies beat Kings MICHAEL WAGAMAN, Associated Press Feb. 15, 2021 Updated: Feb. 15, 2021 12:43 a.m.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Jonas Valanciunas scored a season-high 25 points and had 12 rebounds to offset a late technical foul and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Sacramento Kings 124-110 on Sunday night.
Ja Morant added 16 points and 10 assists despite a rough 7-for-18 shooting night from the field. Dillon Brooks scored 22 points and Kyle Anderson had 17 points and six rebounds for Memphis, which had lost five of six.
