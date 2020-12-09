FG FT Reb
GREENSBORO Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Brown 26 6-14 1-1 0-2 1 1 14
Dorsey 24 3-9 0-0 1-1 3 1 7
Collins 27 3-11 0-0 2-2 1 0 7
Huggins 16 2-3 0-0 0-3 1 3 4
Meertins 25 4-12 1-2 2-4 2 3 9
Machuca 15 3-6 0-2 1-2 1 2 8
Murray 13 0-1 1-2 0-0 0 2 1
Sergi 12 0-3 0-0 1-2 1 2 0
Gary 10 2-2 0-2 0-0 1 0 5
Morris 10 1-3 0-0 1-2 0 0 3
Moser 9 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
McQuinn 7 1-2 0-0 0-2 1 0 3
Amritt 6 1-2 1-2 2-3 2 2 4
Totals 200 26-69 4-11 10-23 14 17 65

Percentages: FG .377, FT .364.

3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Machuca 2-4, Amritt 1-1, Gary 1-1, McQuinn 1-1, Morris 1-2, Dorsey 1-3, Brown 1-4, Collins 1-5, Huggins 0-1, Moser 0-1, Sergi 0-1, Meertins 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 10 (Collins 2, Huggins 2, Machuca 2, Brown, Gary, Meertins, Moser).

Steals: 7 (Brown 3, Meertins 3, Machuca).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
VMI Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Stephens 15 3-5 0-0 1-3 2 0 9
Conway 20 4-5 2-2 0-5 2 1 12
Curfman 22 5-7 0-0 0-2 1 0 14
Lewis 23 6-8 4-4 3-10 4 0 17
Parham 16 3-5 2-2 0-2 5 0 9
Bond 18 1-4 0-0 0-2 4 3 2
Arnold 16 2-4 0-0 0-3 2 2 6
Bonham 16 3-8 3-3 3-4 3 1 11
Mans 14 1-3 6-8 1-6 2 3 8
Butler 13 1-6 2-2 0-1 0 1 4
Nussbaum 13 3-3 0-0 1-2 1 1 6
Fahl 10 1-1 0-0 0-3 0 1 2
Wolfe 4 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 33-60 19-21 9-43 26 13 100

Percentages: FG .550, FT .905.

3-Point Goals: 15-34, .441 (Curfman 4-6, Stephens 3-4, Conway 2-3, Arnold 2-4, Bonham 2-4, Lewis 1-1, Parham 1-2, Wolfe 0-1, Mans 0-2, Bond 0-3, Butler 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Fahl, Stephens).

Turnovers: 12 (Lewis 3, Butler 2, Parham 2, Stephens 2, Bond, Mans, Nussbaum).

Steals: 5 (Bond, Bonham, Butler, Lewis, Stephens).

Technical Fouls: None.

Greensboro 28 37 65
VMI 55 45 100

A_200 (5,029).