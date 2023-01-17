VCU 83, UMass 55

Cross 5-15 5-6 15, Martin 1-3 2-2 4, Leveque 1-2 2-2 4, Diggins 3-10 1-3 7, Weeks 2-9 1-2 6, K.Thompson 1-9 0-0 3, Dominguez 4-9 0-1 10, Kante 1-4 1-2 3, Gapare 0-2 0-0 0, G.Thompson 1-2 1-2 3, Kelly 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-65 13-20 55.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason