Utah Valley St. 88, Long Beach St. 78

George 3-5 1-2 8, L.Traore 6-15 0-0 12, Murray 5-17 2-3 13, A.Traore 2-4 0-0 4, Tsohonis 4-13 1-3 10, Hunter 4-9 4-4 13, Rotegaard 4-6 5-7 16, Stroud 0-1 0-0 0, Polynice 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 29-72 13-19 78.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason