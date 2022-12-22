Utah St. 84, Seattle 56

Chatfield 2-4 2-2 6, Udenyi 1-4 0-0 2, Schumacher 1-9 2-2 4, Tyson 8-20 0-0 20, Grigsby 5-13 2-4 12, Rajkovic 0-6 0-0 0, Williamson 1-3 1-4 3, Dawson 0-3 0-0 0, Reiley 1-3 3-5 5, Levis 1-2 1-2 4, Lloyd 0-2 0-0 0, Penn 0-0 0-0 0, Nunn 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-69 11-19 56.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason