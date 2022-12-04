Utah St. 82, San Francisco 64

Funk 4-14 3-3 13, Dorius 1-1 2-2 4, Ashworth 4-10 2-3 11, Bairstow 6-7 0-0 12, Shulga 5-8 5-5 16, Akin 8-10 3-5 19, Hamoda 3-9 0-0 7, Eytle-Rock 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 31-61 15-18 82.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason