Utah St. 79, Loyola Marymount 67

Leaupepe 3-11 2-2 9, Issanza 0-0 0-0 0, Ahrens 2-4 0-0 6, Anderson 5-11 3-4 14, Shelton 8-18 7-11 25, Merkviladze 2-5 2-2 6, Stephens 1-5 2-3 5, Marble 0-2 2-2 2, Graham 0-0 0-0 0, Lewis 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-57 18-24 67.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason