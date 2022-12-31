Utah St. 67, Fresno St. 54

Moore 3-4 3-3 9, Baker 8-18 2-2 20, Hill 3-14 0-0 6, Colimerio 2-2 5-5 10, Holland 1-4 0-0 3, Andre 2-4 2-3 6, Yap 0-4 0-0 0, Whitaker 0-1 0-0 0, Campbell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-51 12-13 54.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason