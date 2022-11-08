Utah 89, LIU 48

Delancy 1-4 0-0 2, Fall 0-4 0-0 0, Burns 2-6 0-1 4, Johnson 3-8 0-0 6, Wood 3-10 4-5 11, Cook 3-7 0-0 7, Greene 0-4 2-4 2, Maletic 2-6 1-1 6, Ndiaye 5-9 0-0 10, Crawford 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-59 7-11 48.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason