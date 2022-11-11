Skip to main content
Sports

Utah 72, CS Bakersfield 44

Collum 6-17 2-2 14, Henson 0-3 0-0 0, Smith 3-8 0-0 6, Higgins 4-10 1-3 13, McGhee 0-3 1-2 1, Kancleris 2-4 0-0 4, Hunter 0-4 0-0 0, Kas.Watson 1-3 2-4 4, Jarusevicius 1-4 0-0 2, Reynolds 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-57 6-11 44.

UTAH (2-0)

Be.Carlson 5-8 2-4 13, Br.Carlson 5-10 1-4 12, Madsen 8-14 3-5 25, Stefanovic 1-4 2-2 4, Worster 2-5 2-2 6, Exacte 3-5 3-3 10, Saunders 0-4 0-0 0, Baxter 0-0 0-0 0, Holt 1-1 0-0 2, Keita 0-1 0-0 0, Brenchley 0-0 0-0 0, Ballstaedt 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-52 13-20 72.

Halftime_Utah 36-23. 3-Point Goals_CS Bakersfield 4-17 (Higgins 4-8, Reynolds 0-1, Henson 0-2, Hunter 0-3, McGhee 0-3), Utah 9-20 (Madsen 6-9, Be.Carlson 1-1, Br.Carlson 1-2, Exacte 1-2, Stefanovic 0-1, Saunders 0-2, Worster 0-3). Fouled Out_Kancleris. Rebounds_CS Bakersfield 29 (Kancleris 11), Utah 34 (Be.Carlson 7). Assists_CS Bakersfield 11 (Higgins 4), Utah 20 (Worster 6). Total Fouls_CS Bakersfield 19, Utah 10. A_6,283 (15,000).

More for you
Written By