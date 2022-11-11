Utah 72, CS Bakersfield 44

Collum 6-17 2-2 14, Henson 0-3 0-0 0, Smith 3-8 0-0 6, Higgins 4-10 1-3 13, McGhee 0-3 1-2 1, Kancleris 2-4 0-0 4, Hunter 0-4 0-0 0, Kas.Watson 1-3 2-4 4, Jarusevicius 1-4 0-0 2, Reynolds 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-57 6-11 44.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason